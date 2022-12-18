6
Menu
News

NDC Polls: Asiedu Nketiah polls 78 votes, Ofosu-Ampofo gets 27 votes at NEC polling station

Asiedu Nketia 750x375 NDC1212 Asiedu Nketiah

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman hopeful of the National Democratic Congress polled the highest votes in the National Executive Council block of the party.

The certified result sighted by GhanaWeb shows that of 109 votes cast Asiedu Nketiah polled 78 votes.

Ofosu Ampofo came second with 27 votes with Nii Armah Ashittey polling two votes.

Samuel Yaw Adusei also had two votes.

Asiedu Nketiah has been tipped to win the chairmanship race.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt