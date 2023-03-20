NDC Polls: Ellembelle MP submits nomination form to seek re-election

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah submitting his nomination forms

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has filed his nomination form to contest in Ellembelle National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries.

NDC delegates are expected to go to the poll on May 13, 2023 to elect their Parliamentary Candidates for the national election which will take place on December 7, 2024.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who became Ellembelle MP in January 2009 is being challenged for the second time in the Ellembelle NDC parliamentary primaries.



In 2009, he was challenged by one Miezah Alleah in the parliamentary primaries and won overwhelmingly.



In this year's parliamentary primaries, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah is being challenged by one Clement Blay and Miezah Alleah who is the current branch chairman of Nkroful in Ellembelle Constituency for NDC.



Political pundits and various surveys conducted put him (Armah Kofi-Buah) ahead of them (Clement Blay and Miezah Alleah).

A group calling itself 'Friends of Buah Association' over the weekend paid his filing fee of forty thousand Ghana cedis (GHC40,000) for him and also organized a mammoth float from Menzezor Community to the party office at Aiyinasi where they were met the constituency Secretary and the constituency Elections Director who scrutinized his papers, banker's draft of face value forty thousand Ghana cedis and after, confirmed him waiting for the vetting process soon.



Addressing over 1000 NDC delegates and sympathizers at the forecourt of the party office, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who is now the deputy Minority Leader of Ghana's Parliament, thanked them for dedicating their time to accompany him to file his nomination form.



"I appreciate the solidarity and unwavering support showed me today to accompany me here to submit my nomination form", he acknowledged.



He stated that he was ever ready and willing to pass through the NDC's electoral processes to emerge victorious in the upcoming parliamentary primaries and move on to retain the parliamentary seat for NDC come 2024.



"I am therefore ready and willing to go through all the electoral processes to emerge as the Ellembelle NDC Parliamentary candidate and to subsequently seek re-election as the Member of Parliament arliament for the Constituency", he emphasized.

He said, "The driving force for this course stems from the need to consolidate the gains we have made over the years and continue on the trajectory of progress. I am exceedingly motivated by the groundswell of support and enthusiasm from party faithful loyalists, and sympathizers that have greeted the campaign".



He, therefore, called on the delegates to give him resounding victory come May 13, 2023.



He highlighted some projects the NDC government did in Ellembelle Constituency from 2009 January to 2017 January and stated that the NPP government has failed to add some to it.



"When we were in power, we did a lot of projects in Ellembelle Constituency, we constructed roads, we constructed schools, we constructed health facilities, we constructed the Ghana Gas Company, we constructed the ENI Gas Company, we established Ellembelle Food Bank, we provided permanent job for a lot of people in Ellembelle, we provided financial assistance and scholarships to a lot of youth in Ellembelle, we connected so many with electricity, we did a lot for Ellembelle Constituency", he said.



He took the opportunity to challenge the NPP government to show him the kind of projects they had done in Ellembelle since 2017.

He stated that the NPP government have nothing proper to show in Ellembelle Constituency.



He called on the NDC members to continue to have good faith in the party and rally behind John Mahama to whestle political power from the insensitive and incompetent Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government in 2024 to turn things around.



The Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira MP, Kofi Arko Nokoe who accompanied Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to submit his nomination form, urged the NDC delegates in the area to vote massively for Armah Kofi-Buah come May 13, 2023.



He described Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as the second Kwame Nkrumah and pledged to rally behind him to succeed in his political life.



"I'm proud that Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah is the Deputy Minority Leader and I will continue to support him to succeed because I see Armah Kofi-Buah as the second Kwame Nkrumah of our time because he is very kind and he has a lot of vision so I will urge you NDC members in Ellembelle Constituency to support him in prayers", he said.

He predicted that John Mahama and NDC would be elected in 2024 to govern this country to better the lives of Ghanaians.



Moreover, some of the NDC delegates who spoke to the media, said they wished Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah was allowed to run unopposed.



"We wish the two people contesting Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah would have allowed him to run unopposed because we the delegates only know him as icon of Ellembelle NDC, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has done a lot for Ellembelle NDC and Ellembelle Constituency as whole but since they are contesting him, we will not force them but they will lose come May 13", they emphasized.