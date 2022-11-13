NDC Polls: Volta Chairman loses to new entrant

The NDC regional elections came off on Saturday, November 12, 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor, Contributor

Henry Kofi Ametepe, incumbent Volta regional chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost to a new entrant, Mawutor Agbavitor.

The new entrant has contested the chairmanship position twice, 2012 and 2018 but has lost, he returned to contest this year, 2022.



At the end of the conference on Saturday, November 11 2022, Agbavitor pulled 203 out of a total of 581 votes cast whilst the incumbent got 130 votes, given the chance to Mawutor Agbavitor as the newly elected Chairnman for the region.



Three other persons in the chairmanship race are, former Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi, George Loh who pulled 181 votes, Francis Doe got 62 and Marshall Emil Ackumey pulled 5 votes only.



Delivering his victory speech, Mawutor Agbavitor said he will work with the other new executives cordially, adding that he's poised to rekindle NDC in the region and obey principles of founder of the party, the late J.J. Rawlings.

Agbavitor emphasised that, his key aim is to work "for victory in 2024" and that he will not hesitate to do what is needful until victory is gained.



In the vice Chairmanship race, personal aid to the late Transport Minister, the late Dzifa Ativor, Egypt Kobla Kudoto pulled 220 votes followed by Divine Fiakpui Dzahini with 193 votes, making the two vice chairmen for the NDC.



Minority of the incumbents maintained their seats, with the exception of the deputy regional organizer, Elliot Wogbe who's also a new entrant including the two Vice chairmen.