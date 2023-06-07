0
NDC Prestea Huni Valley constituency executives committee releases press on rumors

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

The Prestea Huni Valley Constituency Executive Committee of the NDC has released a statement to recent social media rumors circulating around one of their party members, Mr. Nicholas Ofori Ackaah.

According to images circulating on social media, Mr. Ackaah has formally switched from the NDC to the NPP.

The NDC wishes to clarify that it has no objections to Mr. Ackaah's decision to join the NPP since the country's laws allow any individual to join any political party of their choice.

However, the party encourages all NDC members and sympathizers in the western region to treat Nicholas Ofori Ackaah as an NPP member.

The party also wishes to remind all members that since he has switched to the NPP, they should not discuss with him issues of internal party matters.

