NDC Primaries: 100 security personnel 'storm' Asawase Constituency amid confusion - Report

File Photo

Security presence in the Asawase constituency for the primaries of the National Democratic Congress has had to be beefed up following some misunderstandings that ensued between some delegates, party executives, and security officials at the centre.

Information available to GhanaWeb indicates that some delegates present at the voting centre have had cause to complain after they were prevented from sitting on the chairs at the centre.



The massing of some delegates at the centre which has resulted in a charged atmosphere, is due to the alleged camping of most of the delegates by the incumbent Muntaka Mubarak.



The Director of Research of the party in the constituency also confirmed to GhanaWeb that some unknown men have invaded the voting centre.



These and other factors are the reason for the beefed-up security in the area. TV3 reports that there are over 100 police and security officials at the centre to ensure that the situation does not escalate.

Asawase race



One of Ghana’s longest-serving members of parliament, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka is seeking to serve the members of his constituency for the sixth time.



Masawudu Mubarak, a businessman, is hoping to unseat the five-time MP.



