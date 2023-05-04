NDC Primaries: Anti-gay crusaders endorse Sam George, 6 others

The MP for Ningo-Mprampram, Sam George

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, an umbrella body for a number of organizations championing the passage of the Anti-gay bill has declared support for MP for Ningo-Mprampram, Samuel Nartey George and six other sponsors of the bill in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the opposition NDC.

According to a statement signed by the Executive Secretary/National Spokesperson of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, delegates in the seven (7) constituencies where the MPs are seeking re-election owe it as a national duty to retain the sponsors of the anti-LGBTQ bill to enable them to continue with their service to God and the country.



The statement also assured Sam George and his colleagues of the utmost support of the coalition and all like-minded individuals to ensure they win their respective primaries and return to Parliament.



“The Coalition publicly prays for them to be maintained in their constituencies as Members of Parliament to continue the godly works they are doing for their constituency and the nation. Therefore, we ask all delegates within the constituencies of these Honourable Members of Parliament to vote massively to keep them in their seat as they help steer the passage of this all-important Bill.”



“We are enjoined by the Holy Scripture in Nehemiah 2:18 and encouraged by Zachariah 4:6-9, that the by the help of the Lord and the joint-support of all and sundry, victory shall be secured for these Seven (7) Honourable Members of Parliament who have worked tirelessly to bring the Bill to its current status in Parliament, where it has now been placed before the plenary for full debate”, the statement read.

The seven NDC MPs led by Sam George are spearheading the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 which seeks to criminalize LGBTQ activities by establishing proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, outlawing LGBT-related activities, and protecting and supporting children.



The other MPs are that of Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah; South Day MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor; Krachi East MP, Helen Adjoa Ntoso; La Dadekotopon MP, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah; Kpando MP, Dela Sowah and Tamale North MP, Alhassan S. Suhuyini.



The report on the Anti-LGBT bill was laid before the house on Thursday, March 30, 2023, by the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and is expected to be debated and approved when the House returns from the Easter break.



Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on a recent trip to the UK assured the bill will be passed regardless of external intimidation.