NDC Primaries: Bright Asamoah Brefo wins Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai parliamentary race

Bright Asamoah Brefo, elected NDC parliamentary candidate for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai constituency

Source: Nana Peprah

Bright Asamoah Brefo has won the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai parliamentary elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

After the internal election on Saturday, May 13, 2023, he polled 824 of the total valid votes to emerge victorious.



Asamoah Brefo defeated his contenders, Lawyer Stephen Kingsley-Bennieh and Kwame Obeng Adjinah in an overwhelming victory as they polled 644 and 170 votes respectively.



The primary was truncated in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency after heavy rains in the area forcing sorting and counting to go into the night.

However, the followers of Bright Asamoah Brefo defy the heavy downpour at the voting center to jubilate over victory of the two term parliamentary aspirant.



In his victory speech, Asamoah Brefo thanked the delegates for reposing confidence in him and pledged to unite the party, particularly past and current executives in order to recapture Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai seat come 2024 general elections.



He also commended his contenders, Lawyer Stephen Kingsley- Bennieh and Kwame Obeng Adjinah for running a matured campaign and promised to work with them as one family so as to secure power from the NPP come 2024 general elections to save Ghanaians from the current economic hardship under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.