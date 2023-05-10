NDC Primaries: Duffuor has no case going to court - KNUST lecturer

Political Science Lecturer KNUST, Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng

A political science lecturer at the Department of History and Political Studies at KNUST, Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng, has described as vague the interlocutory injunction filed by flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor against the upcoming party primaries.

According to him, Dr Duffuor’s suit is not substantial enough to merit a court hearing; rather, the concerns identified should be dealt with internally.



“You want to say that Dr Duffuor’s camp has a case, but that notwithstanding, they don’t have a case in going to court, because you should be part of the solution, especially in a time when you are seeking to be flagbearer of the party. You are indicating that you are among the top members of the party,” he said.



He added that the dynamics of the court do not support internal politics.



“The moment a case comes up and you resort to court, then you have lost it because the court dynamics is different altogether,” he added.



Background:

Dr. Kwabena Duffour filed an interlocutory injunction against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The lawsuit specifically named as respondents the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, along with fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and another contender, Kojo Bonsu.



According to the writ, the defendants have been commanded to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.



