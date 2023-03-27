NDC Primaries: Ellembelle delegates pledge to vote 100 percent for John Mahama

Former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

The branch, ward and constituency Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in Ellembelle of the Western Region have pledged to vote 100 percent for former president John Dramani Mahama to become NDC's presidential candidate for election 2024.

Ellembelle NDC has over 1,000 delegates who are expected to participate in the NDC's presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for May 13, 2023 across the country.



Former President, John Mahama who is seeking re-election is being contested by three other candidates.



John Mahama visited Ellembelle Constituency on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Kanokwari farming community to meet all the NDC delegates to canvas for their votes.



Speaking to the media at Kanokwari School Park, Comrade Alhaji Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn who contested in 2022 Western Regional Chairmanship race and lost to the incumbent Regional Chairman, commended all the Ellembelle NDC delegates for throwing their support behind former president, John Mahama.



He revealed to the media that former president John Mahama would poll all the votes in Ellembelle Constituency.

"In fact, I'm happy that Ellembelle NDC delegates have endorsed former president John Mahama and I can you the media guys that John Mahama will 100 percent of the votes or 98 percent of the votes on May 13th because John Mahama has done a lot in Ellembelle Constituency and we can't be ungrateful to him", he stated.



"Former President John when was the president of Ghana established Ghana Gas plant at Atuabo in Ellembelle, established ENI gas at Sanzule in Ellembelle, he constructed Elubo to Tarkwa Junction road, he constructed Alla-Bokazo to Atuabo road, he constructed so many town roads including my community, Kamgbunli so we will vote massively for him come May 13th", he added.



Comrade Alhaji Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn who is also a senior member of Ellembelle NDC took the opportunity to donate an undisclosed amount of money to former president John Mahama to be used to run his campaign activities.



He called on the rank and file of the party to remain united to rally behind former president John Mahama to return to power.



He was optimistic that former president John Mahama be sworn-in as president of Ghana on January 7th 2025.

On his part, the Ellembelle NDC Constituency Chairman, Alex Kwame Mahama thanked former president John Mahama for visiting them to solicit their votes.



He also thanked John Mahama and NDC National Executives for appointing Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as the Deputy Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament.



He assured former president John Mahama of 100 percent votes come May 13th in Ellembelle Constituency.



John Mahama commended Comrade Alhaji Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn for donating an undisclosed amount of money to support his campaign activities.



"In fact, God bless you Alhaji for supporting my campaign again, you did it last four years and today too you have done the same thing at Kanokwari here, God bless you to get it in abundance", he showed his appreciation.

He took the opportunity to appeal to the delegates to remember him on May 13, 2023 by voting massively for him to lead the party for victory come December 7th 2024.



He also called on the rank and file of the party in Ellembelle Constituency to rally behind Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.



He assured the NDC delegates and sympathizers that he would used their MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to play a major role in his government in 2025.