NDC Primaries: Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth in Abura Asebu Kwamankese

Joseph Yamin, NDC National Organizer

Joseph Yamin has reportedly escaped assault from some NDC youth in Abura Asebu Kwamankese following his visit to the area.

Narrating what happened, one of the youth who spoke to Joynews, said they were in town when they got information that the National Organiser was around.



He said they initially thought it was the leaders of the NDC that had come to visit but upon reaching the venue, they saw Joseph Yamin.



He further stated that during their engagement, they realized that one of the NDC primaries contenders had allegedly asked Joseph Yamin to convince them to vote for her adding against her opponent Felix Ofosu-Kwakye who is also contesting.



Based on this comment, he said the youth became furious



and charged at Joseph Yamin who would have been badly injured if he had not escaped.



“We were in town when we heard that Joseph Yammin had come to town with some pick up, we even mobilized to go and meet him as we thought our party leaders were coming to meet us. When we went, we realized that one Nana Ama had sent one Joseph Yammin to come and lie to us that John Mahama wants us to vote against Felix Ofusu Kwakye.

"The things Felix Kwakye has done for us in this constituency are very valuable to us and they are very lucky we did not meet them here, they would have seen what would have happened to them,” one of the individuals who spoke to Joynews stated.



The unnamed gentleman also warned him not to repeat such actions as it could have ended badly.



TWI NEWS



They advised him to focus on working towards winning seats in Kumasi as the NDC needs more seats in that region.



YNA/WA