NDC Primaries: Kofi Adams in trouble as grassroots rally behind Hon. Babs

Ibrahim Adams Mumuni with former president, John Mahama

Former Students Representative Council (S.R.C) President of Accra Polytechnic now Accra Technical University (ATU) Ibrahim Adams Mumuni affectionately called Hon. Babs has picked up his nomination form to contest incumbent Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency in the Oti region Kofi Adams.

It has emerged that almost all the wards within the constituency are rallying behind Ibrahim to unseat the incumbent MP.



The NDC grassroots in the Buem Constituency have commended him for heeding to their call to pick up the mantle to contest Kofi Adams for the second time in the party's primaries and have declared their support for his decision to become the candidate for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.



According to them, the current MP is a living testimony of the great role Hon. Babs played in supporting the people in the Constituency.



The grassroots members of the NDC applauded his decision to contest Kofi Adams and assured him of massive victory come May 13, 2023.



According to them the support base of the party in the various wards are working hard for Hon. Babs whose support to the grassroots over the years is unprecedented and they therefore think that the time has come to reward him for a good work done.



They added that, his commitment, discipline, accessibility and capability in supporting the party in diverse ways is something to write home about.

They stated that the time has come for the Constituency to have an MP who has the welfare of the people at heart, support and provide the basic need of the grassroots to ensure that the party increase its votes in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024.



The grassroots revealed that Ibrahim Adams who contested in the 2019 Parliamentary primaries and lost to Hon. Kofi Adams never got discouraged rather, he aggressively engaged in the construction of boreholes through the support of his non-governmental Organization NGO for the good people of Buem which now numbers 26 and counting as at the time of going to press with the latest being two mechanized ones constructed about two weeks ago.



Beneficiary Communities include; Attakrom 5, Nsuta 2, Jasikan 2, Guaman 1, Guaman Hoseko 1, Attonkor 1, Akaa Agyamaase 1, Akaa TWENGYINA 1.



Others include; Akaa MEYIKPOR 1, Ketsi Nkwanta 2, Kwensim Odomeabra 1, Kute Zongo 1, New Ayoma 3, Lekanti 1, Old Ayoma Ude and BODADA 1.



Brief about Hon Babs



In 2010 he was elected as Assembly Member for the people of the Akansa Electoral Area-Zenu under the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly where he served for one term. He was later appointed as a government appointee.

He served as the Chairman of Works Committee of the Assembly.



Hon Babs holds HND in Secretaryship and Management Studies, BA Business Administration from the University of Professional Studies, M.A. in Local Government Administration and Organisation from the Institute of Local Government Studies.



He also holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the King's University College in Accra awaiting entry into the Ghana Law School.



His Charity and Philanthropic works has indeed endeared him to the constituents who have made the call for him to take over.