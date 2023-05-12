NDC Primaries: Kojo Bonsu calls for a truce, amicable resolution of election issues

Kojo Bonsu is contesting to become a flagbearer of the NDC ahead of election 2024

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

A leading member of the NDC, a unifier and candidate for the Flagbearer position of NDC, Mr Kojo Bonsu is calling for a truce in the recent legal issues ahead of the presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for this weekend.

An official release from the Kojo Bonsu campaign team said: "I am calling on my senior brother Dr Kwabena Duffour who is also a flagbearer aspirant for the NDC to withdraw the lawsuit from the court and make himself available to the Council of Elders, National Executives and the Election Directorate to deliberate and settle on an amicable solution to the current concerns of the election processes currently facing our great Party ahead of the Presidential / Parliamentary primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023."



The release added "I believe the issues at stake can be resolved internally and amicably in unity.



"I urge Dr Duffour to exercise patience and look at the interest of the party at large as I know he means no malice or trouble but rather expects the right things to be done for a smooth election which is devoid of any obstacles for all to have a level playing ground.

"I also urge the National Executive to engage and continue to deliberate with stakeholders in order to resolve the concerns and help the election directorate to run a free, fair and transparent Presidential /Parliamentary primaries."



Mr Bonsu pointed out that "lastly, I also call on our former president, former flagbearer who is also an aspirant to join the call for unity and amicable resolution of the current issues ahead of the Primaries.



"Long live the NDC, long live Ghana and may the Almighty bless and grant us a peaceful election now and a resounding victory in 2024."