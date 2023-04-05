NDC Primaries: Minority leader, two other incumbent MPs go unopposed in Central Region

MPs goimg unopposed in Central Region, Ato Forson, Gizella Tetteh and Daniel Ohene Darko

Correspondence from Central Region

Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader in Parliament, and two other incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) go unopposed in the Party’s upcoming Parliamentary constituency primaries in the Central Region.



The two incumbent MPs are Madam Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui, Awutu Senya West and Mr. Daniel Ohene Darko, Upper Denkyira West constituencies.



Also, Madam Emelia Ankomah, Upper Denkyira East and Mr Nurien Shaibu Migyimah, Assin Central constituencies went unopposed in the Region



However, Madam Sawyer Queenstar Pokuah, incumbent MP for Agona East stands a chance of contesting unopposed if her contender Mr. Eric Turkson’s disqualification hold.



Out of the 56 aspirants who filed to contest the parliamentary primaries for 20 constituencies in the region, three were disqualified by the committee.



The disqualified aspirants are Mr. Paul Ofori Amoah, Agona West, Mr. Ebenezer Quayson, Upper Denkyira West and Mr. Eric Turkson, Agona East constituencies.

20 out of the 23 constituencies in the region took part in the vetting process, three were withheld based on reasons yet to be disclosed by the party.



The withheld constituencies include Assin North, Efutu and Gomoa Central.



Mr Joseph Yammin, the National Organizer of the NDC and the Chairman of the interim vetting committee in an interview with GhanaWeb cautioned the aspirants to conduct campaigns devoid of insults to avoid division and separation among the delegates which could affect the general elections come 2024.



The chairman advised the aspirants to focus on winning both presidential and parliamentary seats for the party and not to fight themselves that the primaries were an internal contest.



Mr Yammin told the aspirants to ensure the vision of the regional executives to win 20 seats in the region was accomplished.



He wished all the aspirants well and success in their contest adding that the party should win at the end of all contests for victory in 2024.