NDC Primaries: Shock as leading candidate in Akuapem North race strangely falls sick on day of elections

Kofi Agyei Asante undergoing treatment

A strange story unfolded in the Akuapem North Constituency of the National Democratic Congress as one of the two leading candidates surprisingly fell ill on the day of the elections.

GhanaWeb sources indicate that Kofi Agyei Asante who had been tipped to unseat the incumbent John Evans couldn't turn up at the voting centre on Saturday, 13 May 2023 due to health reasons.



Our sources state that Kofi Agyei who was hale and hearty on Friday, May 12, 2023 had to be rushed to the Mampong Orthopedic Hospital in the morning of Saturday, 13 May 2023.



Photos obtained by GhanaWeb capture John Evans undergoing treatment at the facility whiles elections were ongoing.



The unfortunate situation meant that Kofi Agyei could not show up at the voting center to cast his vote and monitor the process.



Kofi Agyei was up against John Evans who is a former police officer and one Augustine Mpere Lartey.

Meanwhile voting has ended in some constituencies across the country with sorting of votes currently being done by officials of the Electoral Commission.



In the presidential race, John Dramani Mahama is highly tipped to see off competition from former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



The parliamentary race is where expectations of major shocks are rife, with some known constituencies being contested by quite popular and astute persons.







