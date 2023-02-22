NDC Primaries: Show maturity and back Duffour - Moshake to Mahama

Kwabena Duffuor and John Mahama

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

A former Tema East NDC executive, Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, said that former President John Mahama would be doing his image as a statesman a lot of good if he were to abandon any plans of declaring intent to contest for the 2024 presidential ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and back former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

In a write-up on social media, Mr. Ashitey Adjei says that such a move would cement Mr. Mahama’s image as a true statesman who puts his party and the national interest ahead of himself.



“Imagine that John Mahama were to declare that he would not contest but would back Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, he would cement his image as a mature NDC thoroughbred and statesman because everybody knows that in the current economic crisis, Ghana needs its most brilliant economists in the saddle,” Moshake wrote



He adds that such a move would also prove to be a wild card for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to handle, “because it would be something that would not be anticipated by the NPP whose body language shows that they have planned their campaign around John Mahama.”



The NDC, he said, would win the 2024 election very easily and Mahama would be “the hero of the win.”



Moshake’s comments come a month after Dr. Kwabena Duffuor former, Finance Minister of the Mills government, announced he would be contesting for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NDC.

"Today, I officially announce my intention to contest for the Flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime the party opens nominations."



I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with humility and sacrifice when given the chance to do so," Duffuor stated.



The announcement has since been creating excitement within the party with many calling it the NDC’s first step towards a comeback in 2024 because of Duffuor’s background as an accomplished entrepreneur who has no dirty tags from the NPP, and the poor state of the economy.



Moshake also points out that a stand down by Mr. Mahama will not be a negative at all for him because the former President has nothing to lose.



“Mr. Mahama has already been at the Presidency for 8 years – as Vice President from 2009 to 2012 and President from 2012 to 2016. And so foregoing any desire to become president again will have no bearing on his achievement as a man who has served in the highest office of the land, if it is not greed, then what is it”? Moshake said.