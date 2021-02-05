NDC Savannah Regional Deputy Organizer is dead

The late Asumah Mahama

The Deputy Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Regional, Asumah Mahama, has passed away.

He died at the Buipe Holistic Hospital on Thursday, February 4, 2021, after battling a short illness.



This news was contained in a press statement signed by the Regional Communication Officer, Malik Basintale.



It said, “We have been officially informed of the demise of our friend, brother, colleague, and comrade, Mahama Asumah is popularly known as “Chuu” who passed on in the early hours of today 4 February 2021 at the Buipe Holistic Hospital after a short illness.”



“The late Mahama Asumah has been a long supportive member of the NDC and rose to the rank of deputy regional organizer for Savannah region,” the statement added.



The Regional Executive Committee has instructed that all party flags fly at half-mast until the final funeral rites are performed of the late Asumah Mahama.



Read the statement below.

NDC SAVANNAH REGION MOURN THE SUDDEN DEMISE OF COMRADE MAHAMA ASUMAH( DEPUTY REGIONAL ORGANISER.



We have been officially informed of the demise of our friend, brother, colleague and comrade, Mahama Asumah popularly known as “Chuu” who passed on in the early hours of today at the Buipe holistic hospital after a short illness.



Mahama Asumah has been a long-standing member of the National Democratic Congress who rose steadily through the ranks until his current position as Deputy Regional Organiser of the NDC in the Savannah region.



The Regional Chairman, executive body and entire NDC fraternity condoles with the family as we join in showing our last respect to our brother and comrade.



The Regional Executive Committee further directs that all Party flags fly at half-mast until the final funeral rites are performed.



The general public will be updated accordingly.

Till we meet again, Comrade Chuu, Rest in peace.



Issued:



Malik Basintale



Communication Officer



NDC – Savannah Region.