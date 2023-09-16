2
Menu
News

NDC Secretary for Awutu Senya East Constituency reported dead

Tauriq Amadu 124.png NDC Awutu Senya East Constituency Secretary, Tauriq Amadu

Sat, 16 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has been reported that the party secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Awutu Senya East in the Central Region, Tauriq Amadu is dead.

According to a 3news.com report, Tariuq was receiving treatment at the Ridge Hospital in Accra for an illness when death laid its icy hands on him.

The news of his death was announced by some party officials in the constituency today, Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: