NDC South Africa celebrate one year anniversary

Some members of the NDC South Africa chapter

The NDC South Africa Chapter celebrated its one year anniversary since the association's inauguration as a new chapter in the diaspora.

The Chapter outlined their achievements and the way forward as the party prepares towards the 2024 general election.



Read their statement below



April 24, 2023, marks the one-year anniversary of the NDC SA Chapter. As a new chapter in the diaspora, our goal is to garner maximum support for NDC in South Africa, Swaziland, Batswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.



NDC SA has come a long way in becoming one of the most successful chapters of NDC in the diaspora. Within a year of its official inauguration, the chapter has achieved numerous successes, notably among them:



Adopting the Ayensuano constituency in Ghana, which helped the party win the parliamentary seat for the first time. In the Ayensuano constituency, the chapter embarked on Operation 100 Borehole, 10 of which were successfully completed and handed over to the beneficiaries.

Supporting and promoting girl child education in several constituencies in Ghana.



Providing ten (10) portable tablets to students at Anum Apampam Senior High School.



Participating in the just-ended national delegates congress with the highest number of voting representatives from the diaspora.



In South Africa, the party supported members of the Ghanaian community during COVID-19 with cash and other essential items. We also have a strong and functional welfare system that assists party members in socio-economic needs.



The immediate project of NDC SA is to support and ensure that the newly created Guan constituency parliamentary seat is won comfortably by the NDC. With the foreseeable implementation of the Representation of the People Amendment Act (ROPPA), the chapter intends to regularize documentation of its members to ensure that they exercise their rights to vote in the diaspora when the need be.

We are very grateful to all who have supported NDC SA to achieve these enviable feats in this short period of time. We especially want to thank the Chair of the Council of Elders, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quarshie, for his generous support and tremendous assistance given to NDC SA and the party at large.



Not forgetting to say a big thank you to our Chairman Mr. Mohammed Bukari for his dedication and sense of leadership. We also acknowledge our all chapter and Branch executives for their countless efforts put together for this achievements, we couldn’t have made it without your support.



To all the NDC-SA family we appreciate you and we love you all. We are together forever.



Anniversaries are always special, but the first anniversary is more than just a number; it is a dream that NDC SA has realized. As Margarete Mead said, "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.