NDC South Africa slams rogue MPs for approving six NPP ministers

The NDC South Africa members

The National Democratic Congress South Africa (NDC SA), under the leadership of Mr. Mohammed Bukari, has condemned the decision of some of the minority Members of Parliament (MPs) who voted to approve six new ministers nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, contrary to the party's directives.

In a strong worded press statement copied to Kofitutu.com this action of the NDC MPs in parliament is a complete betrayal of the NDC's ideals and a blatant disregard for the well-being of Ghanaians.



"The NDC, alongside several other stakeholders, have criticized the high number of ministers in President Akufo-Addo's administration, citing over-bloated government and wasteful spending that have dire implications for the fragile economy. In an effort to address this, the NDC instructed its MPs not to support the approval of new ministerial nominees, but some MPs broke ranks and chose to align with the ruling party, going against the NDC party's directives.



"Ghana is currently facing an unprecedented financial crisis and severe hardships and has already approached the IMF for a bailout, which is being considered," the press statement which was signed and issued by leadership of the NDC SA in persons of Mr. Mohammed Bukari, Nuhu Andani and Fred Nogbey noted.



The statement pointed out that in this situation, adding more ministers is seen as unnecessary expenditure that will worsen the precarious financial crisis, and the decision by those



According to the statement, the MPs who supported the appointment of these ministers is deemed selfish and insensitive to the plight of Ghanaian citizens.

It stressed that the NDC SA labels these MPs as "Judas Iscariots" and accused them of being self-seeking and insensitive to the needs of their constituents.



The statement, therefore, called for an investigation to identify these sell-outs and ensure that drastic measures are taken to avoid this occurrence in the future.



It stressed that these MPs do not have the interests of the citizens at heart and therefore should have no place in public service.



The statement urged members of the NDC to keenly observe the conduct of their MPs in parliament and make a decision to vote against those doing the bidding of the NPP and condoning the current government's wasteful and frugal use of taxpayers' money to fund an over-bloated government in the upcoming voting of parliamentary candidates in the constituencies.



The statement stressed that "We cannot afford to have NDC MPs who consistently support a government that is insensitive to the plights and needs of ordinary Ghanaians, in an affront to our founding values."

According to the statement, the members of the NDC in Southern Africa condemnation of those NDC MPs who colluded with the NPP to approve the new ministers underscores the importance of adhering to party directives and maintaining a commitment to the ideals of the party and sensitivity to the needs of the Ghanaian people.



The statement expressed gratitude and appreciation to the NDC MPs who followed the party's directive and voted against the reckless decision made by the Akufo Addo Administration.



"We applaud their integrity and commitment to our shared values.



"We also encourage the grassroots supporters of NDC to stay focused and unwavering in their support for the party.



"By working together, we can achieve victory in the upcoming 2024 election and bring about the positive change that Ghanaians need. Let us remain committed to our shared vision and continue to work towards the NDC's victory in 2024," the statement stressed.