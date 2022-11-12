NDC Tema East: Former Tema Mayor Kempes promises to unite party after winning constituency Chairmanship

Robert Kempes Papa Nii Ofosuware is the newly elected chairman of the NDC in Tema East

Source: GNA

A former Tema mayor, Robert Kempes Papa Nii Ofosuware, has vowed to unite the NDC in the Tema East constituency following his election as constituency Chairman.

Kempes polled 436 of the valid votes counted to clinch the slot from three (3) other contenders.



After his confirmation, the three-time NDC Tema East parliamentary candidate pledged to work hard to win the constituency seat for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.



He further called on all members of the party to unite towards the task ahead, adding that it would take unity and determination to recapture power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC held its constituency elections across the country on Saturday, October 22, 2022.



However, over 15 constituencies did not hold their elections due to some unresolved election details, including incomplete voter registers.