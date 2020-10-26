NDC Tema East PC mobilises constituents for coronavirus awareness float

Ashai Odamtten with some constituents during a float

Source: Charles Amoako Brobbey, Contributor

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Tema East Constituency, Ashai Odamtten, mobilised his constituents in a mammoth health walk to drive awareness for COVID-19 dubbed “The Rep Your Face Mask Float” on Sunday 25th October 2020.

The float which started from Community 1, went through some principal streets of the constituency before ending at Tema New Town. It was attended by a massive crowd of constituents both young and old.



In support of the theme for the float, all attendees were in their facemasks as signs of commitment towards the continuous adoption of the preventive protocols against the deadly Covid-19.



Participants commended the NDC PC for this initiative which not only supports drive awareness for the wearing of facemasks in COVID-19 prevention but also offered them the opportunity to exercise in the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

“The PC has the interest of his constituents at heart. To organise this float which promotes the twin purposes of COVID-19 prevention and healthy lifestyle is laudable. He has demonstrated he will look out for our interest at all times,” said Janet Mensah who participated in the float.



On his part, Hon. Ashai Odamtten thanked all attendees for the show of unity and for coming out at a short notice for the massive float. “I wish to thank all of you for coming out at a short notice to participate in Covid-19 and health walk. I am touched by the love shown by all of you and encourage all to continue to wear your facemasks and observe other Covid-19 preventive protocols like washing your hands regularly and keeping a social distance”.



Further, Hon. Ashai Odamtten entreated the attendees to support his bid to become the next MP and also vote for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as the next President. "In a few days, we will be going to the polls to elect our next MP and President. The NDC has the best blueprint for the development of this constituency and country, themed "the Peoples' Manifesto". Fortunately, our position on the ballot paper is #2. That signifies the second coming of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. On December 7th, Vote #2 to rescue this country from the bad leadership and continuous suffering we are experiencing as Ghanaians”.

