NDC Tema Youth proposes Dr. Duffour as a running mate to candidate Mahama

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

The Tema West National Democratic Congress youth have urged party elders to select Kwabena Duffour as John Dramani Mahama’s running mate.

Frank Basoah, Tema West branch communication officer for the NDC, made the call on behalf of the youth.



According to him, Kwabena Duffour is above the status of the council of elders, so the leaders should engage him and make such a suggestion to him.



He further stated that Kwabena Duffour has made significant sacrifices for the NDC, distinguished himself, proven to be effective and credible, and will bring significant value to the table if nominated as former President John Dramani’s running mate.



He asserted that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is their mother, and they adore her, but when she was named as a running mate in the 2020 election, they lost the presidential seat.

“So the party should put Kwabena Duffour to the test, and we have given the leaders 14 days to come out and say something better to us, or we will advise ourselves.”



He further stated that Kwabena Duffour wanted to be the flagbearer but was unable to do so owing to unforeseen circumstances. Since then, the leaders have not apologised to him, which is unacceptable, and they should meet with him in person.



He also cautioned the NDC against assuming that because Alan Kyreematen resigned from the NPP, they would have an easier time winning the 2024 presidential election.



“Again, the NDC should not say that because Alan Kyeremanteng has resigned from the NPP party, it has paved the way for their victory in 2024, but rather work hard.”