NDC UAE Chapter congratulates Alex Segefia and his two deputies on their appointment as NDC Directors of International Relations

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Source: Solomon K Azomyan, Contributor

We hope this message finds you well. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to you on your re-appointment as the International Relations Director for our great NDC party, along with your dedicated deputies; Karl Arhin and Maame Efua.

Your continued commitment to fostering strong global relationships and advancing our party's international initiatives is truly commendable. Your leadership in this role has consistently demonstrated your passion, dedication, and strategic acumen.



Your efforts have not only strengthened our party's presence on the international stage but also contributed significantly to our overall mission.



Under your guidance, we are more confident that our party's international relations will flourish even further.

As a Chapter under your department, we have witnessed the positive impact of your work, and we are eager to see the continued growth and success that will undoubtedly result from your re-appointment in helping John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to rescue Ghana come 2024 from the incompetent administration we see today.



Once again, congratulations to you and your deputies on this well-deserved achievement.



