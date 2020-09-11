Diasporian News

NDC-USA congratulates entire membership for a successful maniefesto launch

The cover of NDC's Manifesto

The NDC-USA wishes to extend its heartfelt congratulations to all the teeming supporters and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress around the globe on its manifesto launch on Monday, September 7, 2020.

A special congratulation goes to our flagbearer, his running mate, and the members of the Manifesto Planning Committee, who, through a great effort and outreach across the land, have put together this all-encompassing manifesto.



The NDC should pride itself of having the men and women with brains, hearts and the fear of God.



The Manifesto, dubbed the PEOPLE’S MANIFESTO, is full of policies and programs which will bring back hope and accelerate development to the people of Ghana.



Our country is currently in extreme stress, with the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians suffering at the hands of thoughtless New Patriotic Party government's policies, and this Manifesto has come at the right time to rekindle the hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians and all our development partners.



The NDC-USA couldn’t have expected a better Manifesto, especially considering the policy for massive job creation within four years and injection of billions of dollars for accelerated infrastructural development.

We are also motivated that the free SHS which is currently in shambles will be put on the right path by abolishing the double-track system and also absorbing 50% of tertiary education cost to students.



While education has been the bedrock of every human development, this NPP administration lacks the sensitivity and basic tools to implement an effective and coherent strategy towards educating our youth, they lack the empathy to address the plight of the Ghanaian student.



The PEOPLE’S MANIFESTO has renewed the commitment of the entire membership of the NDC-USA to our party and we shall do everything within our power to ensure that victory is achieved come December 7, 2020.



Once again, congratulations to our compatriots within the NDC fraternity.



Long Live Ghana!

Long Live NDC!



Long Live NDC-USA!



Ey3 zu! Ey3 za!

Source: Maame Aba Dadzie, Contributor

