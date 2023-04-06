NDC Volta Regional Chairman urges peaceful campaigns after successful vetting process

Mawutor Agbavitor, the NDC Volta Regional Chairman

Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawutor Agbavitor has urged all aspirants in the party's upcoming parliamentary primaries to run peaceful campaigns devoid of verbal and physical attacks.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ho on Thursday, following the successful vetting of all aspirants across the Volta region.



" It is worth noting that political competitions of this nature are sometimes characterized by the use of intemperate language and verbal or sometimes physical attacks on opponents either by contestants or from their supporters which sometimes disrupts the beauty of the process. I therefore urge all contenders to launch and prosecute their campaigns devoid of insults, rancor and unnecessary acrimony," he urged.



He advised all aspirants to go to delegates with messages that would promote an atmosphere of peace and harmony, compelling delegates to support their bids rather than engaging in smear campaigns and character assassinations which often do not end well for the peace and unity of our great umbrella family.



Agbavitor said the party's laid down procedures and regulations governing internal electioneering campaigns, should also be strictly followed "so that in the end we will all emerge victorious as a party", he said.

" We should also be reminded of the fact that we have a common enemy to fight and defeat in the 2024 general elections, and that enemy is the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which government has run the economy of our dear country into the ditch, with it's abysmal performance and unsound economic policies and programs since taking office some six and a half years ago," he added.



The regional chairman said the good people of Ghana were looking up to the NDC to save them from the quagmire of incompetence and economic hardship.



He stated: "we are currently grappling with and the NDC cannot afford to disappoint them."



In all, 75 parliamentary candidate hopefuls who have filed their nominations to contest the primaries in the Volta region, successfully went through the vetting process.