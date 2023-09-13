NDC Youth Wing calls for arrest of NPP Youth Organiser

NPP national youth organizer, Salam Mustapha

Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

The Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding a retraction and an apology from the Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, on his “palpable and calculated lies” about the limited

voter registration exercise.



According to the NDC youth, Salam Mustapha incited well-meaning Ghanaians against the NDC after alleging that the opposition party is planning to cause



chaos at registration centers.



“We in the NDC unequivocally deny any plans and activities as stated by the ruling party’s National Youth Organizer and urge all Ghanaians and international allies to ignore such ridiculous and infantile display of leadership weakness by Salam Mustapha,” a statement issued by Deputy National Youth Organiser Osman Ayariga said.



“We condemn such irresponsible and violent behaviour by a leader who is supposed to promote peace and embrace tranquility in all his operations and utterances on National discourse".



“He must withdraw the lies and disturbing commentary and apologize or provide evidence if any to support his baseless allegations"

“Failure to do, he has to be invited by the police since his statement has the potential of causing fear and panic”, some parts of the statement read.



The NDC youth claim it is rather the NPP that has intentions “of causing mayhem at the various registration centers with their notorious thugs as it has been the modus operandi of the incumbent to perpetrate violence during electoral



processes and turn around to blame the NDC”.



They urged Ghanaians to go out and register and not be intimidated by the utterances of the NPP Youth Organiser.



“The National Democratic Congress urges all Ghanaians that we will continuously practice the tenets of a responsible opposition with recourse to the laws of the country, demonstrate empathy and commitment towards the needs and development of the citizenry, and protect the public interest”, they said.