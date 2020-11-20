NDC Youth donates to artisans in Kpando

A member of the NDC presenting first aid boxes to an artisan

Source: Kwesi Atuahene, Contributor

The youth wing of the opposition NDC in the Kpando constituency in the Volta Region has donated first aid boxes to artisans in the Kpando municipality as part of the ongoing campaign to wrestle power from the ruling NPP government.

The donation consisting of appropriately stuffed First aid boxes were made to high risk, injury-prone small-scale businesses within the constituency. The beneficiaries ranged from stone quarry workers, scrap dealers, and selected mechanic shops across the municipality.



The recipients were taken through basic first aid protocols by Mr. Godwin Kudadze and other health professional within the team.



The leader of the youth wing, Mr. Nelson Deh on his part, emphasized the importance of a healthy, and vibrant youth to the fortunes of the NDC in the 2020 elections. He encouraged beneficiaries to make good use of the first aid boxes. He also took the opportunity to explain the party’s manifesto promise on the apprenticeship program, primary healthcare, and other youth programs.

Other members of the NDC youth working committee including Fred Adzakpa and Alhaji Rafiu spoke on various topics contained in the NDC’s people’s manifesto. The Deputy Constituency Youth Organizer, Innocent Dzorkplenu, urged the youth to rally behind the NDC’s parliamentary candidate in the constituency Dela Sowah and the flagbearer John Mahama for a resounding victory in the December polls.



This is the umpteenth time that the youth wing led by Mr Nelson Deh has undertaken such activities in the Kpando constituency.

