NDC accuses NPP of disinformation campaign against Mahama's 24-hour economy

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over what it terms a deliberate disinformation campaign by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its affiliated media outlets against the 24-Hour Economy Strategy proposed by former President John Dramani Mahama.

In a statement issued by Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, he said that the NPP government appears to be unsettled by the growing popularity and acceptance of Mahama's visionary policy proposal.



Described by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) as a game-changer, the 24-Hour Economy Strategy aims to revolutionize economic activities in Ghana.



Sammy Gyamfi accused the NPP of lacking substantive ideas and policy propositions on job creation, particularly as the 2024 elections approach.



"I have taken notice of the deliberate disinformation campaign launched by the ruling New Patriotic Party and their fake media outlets against the visionary 24-Hour Economy Strategy of H.E John Dramani Mahama.



"The failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has become very jittery and is panicking over how this laudable policy proposal, described by the TUC as a game-changer, continues to gain traction and acceptability among the Ghanaian people," he wrote.

He further outlined the benefits of the strategy, including enhanced productivity, job creation, and the transformation of Ghana's economy into one driven by import substitution and exports.



Below is the full statement



DISCLAIMER‼️: BE ON THE ALERT FOR NPP’S FAKE NEWS ON THE MAHAMA 24-HOUR ECONOMY STRATEGY



I have taken notice of the deliberate disinformation campaign launched by the ruling New Patriotic Party and their fake media outlets against the visionary 24-Hour Economy Strategy of H.E John Dramani Mahama.



The failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has become very jittery and is panicking over how this laudable policy proposal, described by the TUC as a game-changer, continues to gain traction and acceptability among the Ghanaian people.

Clearly, the NPP is bereft of ideas and any sound policy proposition on job creation going into the crucial 2024 election. All the farcical jokes by their discredited Flag-bearer against the Mahama 24-hour economy strategy, have been roundly rejected by Ghanaians.



This is why they have resorted to a campaign of calumny and deliberate disinformation, ostensibly to discredit the well thought-through 24-Hour Economy Strategy of the nation-builder H.E John Dramani Mahama.



But I am sorry to disappoint them, because the 24-Hour Economy has come to stay and no amount of infantile disinformation by the sinking NPP, can change this reality.



For emphasis, the 24-Hour Economy will be a deliberate policy intervention by the next NDC/Mahama government to encourage businesses and public institutions to operate 24/7, in a three-shift system of eight hours each, by creating an enabling environment that encourages competitiveness. The policy will maximize productivity and efficiency; transform Ghana into an import substitution and export-led economy; enhance access to public services and more importantly, create more well-paying jobs for unemployed Ghanaians.



Indeed, the 24-hour economy strategy is a game changer and has come to stay.

The general public is hereby advised accordingly. Kindly be alert to NPP fake news on Mahama’s 24-hour economy strategy, so you don’t become a victim of their desperate disinformation campaign against the policy.



SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ. National Communications Officer, NDC



NAY/AE