NDC accuses NPP of looting railway tracks and steel sleepers

Kojo Dankwah, the Regional Communications Officer of the NDC

The Eastern Regional Communications Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) addressed the critical issue of massive railway track theft that has plagued the region.

The press conference in the maiden series named “Eastern Must Know” held Monday, October 30, 2023, shed light on the disturbing reality of rampant theft of rail tracks and steel sleepers on defunct railway lines across the region.



The NDC alleged the active involvement of some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in illegally dismantling and selling these rail tracks affecting multiple constituencies in the region, including Nsawam, Achiase, Upper West Akyem, New Juaben, North and South, Fanteakwa South, Asene Manso Akroso, among others.



Kojo Dankwah, the Regional Communications Officer of the NDC claimed that in Nsawam, NPP leaders had conspired with Chinese operatives to harvest the rail lines, with young men recruited as pawns in this criminal enterprise. Similar activities were found in Akroso and other areas, with NPP members allegedly implicated.



“Once again, our investigations in Akroso township, Osenho, Edison, Appiadiam, Bekiase, Kumikrom, and the surrounding areas have unveiled a distressing reality. We have discovered that a criminal enterprise is actively operational in the areas mentioned above, and even more troubling, is the involvement of certain individuals associated with the NPP (New Patriotic Party). The names that have surfaced include Ahmed Tijani, who serves as the NPP Nasara Coordinator and a sitting Assembly member for Akroso Amanfrom.



In addition, Kojo Attah, a fervent advocate of the NPP and a former assemblyman for Akroso Kyenso, is implicated. Furthermore, we have identified an individual known as Apolo, purportedly the brother of the current District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asene Manso Akroso, Honorable Alex Nkoom” the NDC alleged.



The situation was compounded by allegations of police complicity in protecting the suspected criminals involved.

The NDC asserted that police officers, in some instances, provided 24-hour protection to these culprits, obstructing justice.



Furthermore, political interference in investigations was reported, which raised concerns about impartiality and justice.



The NDC emphasized the dire threat these incidents pose to Ghana’s development, particularly in the context of the huge costs of constructing railway lines.



They demanded the immediate apprehension and prosecution of those involved, a comprehensive action plan from the police to address the issue, and an independent investigation into the alleged involvement of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



In conclusion, the NDC called for collective action to address these critical issues and ensure the safeguarding of Ghana’s future.



They emphasized the importance of holding the government accountable and seeking solutions to confront lawlessness and corruption.

The party therefore made the following:



“We demand the immediate and unwavering apprehension of Baffour Awuah the NPP Constituency Organiser of Achiase and his associates, and we insist on the unrelenting pursuit of their prosecution. We fiercely and resolutely insist on a detailed and unambiguous action plan from the police for the swift annihilation of this menace. We passionately and unwaveringly call for a fully independent and exhaustive investigation to probe the alleged involvement of the Vice President.



And sternly impose a strict 48-hour ultimatum on the police to apprehend all culprits; their failure will compel us to mobilize all available forces for uncompromising citizen arrests, without hesitation”.



The press conference stressed the need for swift action and vigilant oversight to protect the nation’s railway infrastructure and advance its development.