NDC accuses gov’t of plotting to kill Amidu

Sammy Gyamfi is NDC Communications Officer

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government are threatening the life of Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu who just resigned.

Speaking at a press conference held by NDC in Accra Thursday, the Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, revealed that the NDC received a tape Thursday afternoon and was devastated by the issues in the tape.



On the tape, Martin Amidu granted an interview with one media house in which he said after dedicating himself to the nation to fight corruption, his life was being threatened.



According to Amidu, when he called on Kan Dapaah after being alarmed of burglary, arson and death threats, he did not respond, saying that if something happens to him, the President should be held responsible for it.



Sammy Gyamfi also criticised the media house for not releasing the information given by the Special Prosecutor.



He alleged that the President had influenced the radio station not to play the tape in order to shield the information.

Sammy Gyamfi then called on the GJA to launch a full investigation into the matter as it violates press freedom.







He said Martin Amidu also needs prayers since the only protection he had, Former President, Jerry John Rawlings is dead.



He said the removal of Daniel Domelevo, death of Ahmed Suale, others indicate the President is corrupt.



Sammy Gyamfi also alleged that when Martin Amidu was working on the corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa deal, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta visited his home to influence the report but Martin Amidu refused him.

He stated that they are not saying Martin Amidu is perfect, neither are they fighting for him because he is a friend, rather, condemning the fact that he is being threatened by the NPP.







