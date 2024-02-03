NDC against ‘senseless’ Emission Levy – Edem Agbana

Ketu North NDC parliamentary candidate, Edem Agbana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s Parliamentary Candidate for the Ketu North Constituency has criticised the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112), labelling it as senseless.

Eric Edem Agbana argued that the tax policy contradicts the fundamental principles of taxation and should not be supported by the Ghanaian public.



He asserted that the Akufo-Addo government is lacking effective solutions to address the country's current economic challenges.



Speaking in a media interview on Friday, February 2, Mr Agbana assured Ghanaians that if John Mahama is elected in the December polls, he would abolish the Emissions Levy Act.



He stressed the NDC's opposition to what he deems "senseless" taxes, pledging not to let Ghanaians endure such taxation burdens.



"The levy imposed by the Akufo-Addo government is senseless. What are they going to use it for? Are they going to use carbon emissions in our environment?

"If you look at the government and their approach to that levy, everything points to the fact that they are simply clueless about solving the economic challenges facing the country. It is senseless, and I know when Mahama is elected in 2024 and sworn in; it will be abolished."



Already, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has suggested a potential fare increase in response to the implementation of the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112).



Despite the earlier suspension of a proposed 20 per cent fare hike in January, following intervention by the Transport Ministry, government has now implemented the emissions levy tax. This tax is designed to mitigate carbon emissions from vehicles.



Expressing dissatisfaction with the implementation of the emissions levy tax, the GPRTU has signalled its intention to pass on the levy cost to passengers.



Speaking to JoyNews, the spokesperson for GPRTU, Abass Imoro, stated that the unions engaged in a meeting with the Transport Ministry and the Finance Minister to address the issue, but the tax was implemented nonetheless.

He highlighted that the government's decision to implement the emissions levy tax has compounded their existing challenges.



“Fortunately for us, the government took that meeting seriously. We met with the Finance Minister and the Transport Minister as well. This particular issue was put to the Finance Minister who accepted to do something about it."



The implementation of the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112) started rom Thursday, February 1, 2024.



The implementation of the emission levy according to government is aimed at tackling greenhouse gas emissions, to promote the use of eco-friendly technology and green energy, and improving environmental management while controlling general levels of air and water pollution.



Under section 4(4) of Act 1112, a person required to issue a road use certificate (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and other testing centres) shall demand evidence of payment of the levy before issuing a Road Use Certificate.

All vehicle owners have, thus, been advised to register and pay the levy on the Ghana.gov platform only.



The scheduled amount is as follows:



1. Motorcycles and tricycles - GHS75 per annum



2. Motor vehicles, buses and coaches up to 3000 cc - GHS150 per annum



3. Motor Vehicles, buses and coaches above 3000 cc - GHS300 per annum

4. Caro trucks and articulated trucks - GHS300 per annum