NDC announces January 25 public lecture in honour of Rawlings

a logo of the lecture as shared on Twitter

The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, will hold a public lecture in honour of its founder and former president Jerry John Rawlings.

The lecture will be held at 7pm GMT according to the party. It will take place at the Kama Conference Center in Labone, Accra. The former president John Dramani Mahama is expected to attend the event.



The NDC had called for government to involve them in preparations for the burial of their founder. The party held a vigil for Rawlings when he passed on in November 2020.



The four-day funeral schedule of the former president entered day two today with the former leader lying in state as the general public filed past to pay respects at the Accra International Conference Center, AICC.

Day three of the proceedings will see the president, parliament and other top government officials paying their final respects. The climax of the arrangement will be the final funeral ceremony on Wednesday. Burial is officially slated for the military cemetery.



