NDC announces appointments to strengthen executive team ahead of 2024 elections

National Democratic Congress(NDC) flag

The Functional Executives Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the main opposition party, has undertaken a series of appointments aimed at reinforcing its executive cadre in anticipation of the 2024 elections.

This move reflects the party's commitment to enhancing its organisational structure and strategic capabilities.



In an official statement released on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the NDC unveiled the following individuals as appointees who will work in conjunction with the Functional Executives Committee:



National Vice Chairman:



The Campaign Manager for former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof Joshua Alabi, has been appointed as the National Vice Chairman of the party.

Vice Chairpersons: Lawyer Raulf, and Samuel Sarpong.



Alex Kyeremeh has been appointed as the Treasurer, and Thomas Ayisi Kumah as his Deputy.



The position of Director of Administration will be assumed by Zumakpe.



Mr. Alex Segbefia will serve as the Director of International Relations, with Karl Arhina and Aku Sika Kpene as his deputies.

Lawyer Kakra Esamuah has been appointed as the Director of Communications.



Dr. Omane Boamah, former Minister for Communications, will lead the Directorate of Elections, with Mahdi Jibril and Rashid Tanko as his deputies.



Mr Yayra and Atta Boateng have been designated as Deputy Directors for Information Technology (IT).



Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe will assume the role of Director of Legal Affairs, while Baba Jamal and George Loh will serve as his deputies.

Prof Francis Duodu will lead the Directorate of Research, with Prof Aheto as his deputy.



Mr Vincent Kuagbenu has been appointed as Director of Special Duties, and he will be supported by deputies Kale Ceaser, Brogya Gyenfi, and Mohammed Nantomah.



Dr. Ahadzi will take up the role of Rector of the party school, and Dr. Peter Boamah will serve as Registrar.



Lawyer Abraham Amaliba will head the Conflict Resolution division, with Daniel Amartey as his deputy.

Mr Ludwig Hlodze has been appointed as Director of Logistics/Protocol, and his deputies will be Amanda Okyere and Hon Doku.



Miss Mary Awusi will take on the responsibility of Director of Interparty and Civil Society Organizations, along with Prosper Huator.



Mr Addae will head the Directorate of Welfare, and William Attamudzi will serve as his deputy.



The National Executive Committee is presently in session to review and discuss these appointments, which are poised to strengthen the NDC's operational efficiency and strategic positioning as the 2024 elections approach.