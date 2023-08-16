NDC announces series of industrial actions in protest of 'failure of Akufo-Addo' govt

George Opare Addo is the NDC National Youth Organiser

The National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has announced that the party will embark on a series of industrial actions against what he describes as the ‘failure’ of the government of the day.

In a statement issued under his name, George Addo said that the youth of the party refuse to sit idle and allow the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He explained that what they believe the government will understand better are agitations and a lot of advocacies, such as their intended industrial actions.



The statement is on the back of the implementation of a 10% tax on all Bet wins in the country.



“In the face of the unjust TEN (10%) taxation on Bet wins, we, the young people of Ghana and the NDC Youth, declare a resolute series of actions to resist this burdensome and insensitive policy.



“Our unity is unwavering, and our determination to protect the funds young people secure through betting is unyielding. Through agitations, protests, advocacy, and civic engagements, we will ensure our voices are heard and demand that this corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government rescind its decision,” the statement said.



It also stated the intentions it has in respect of these industrial actions.



Some of them, the statement said, are a picketing at the Ministry of Finance.

“We INTEND to do the following; Picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country; Start and scale up a nationwide conventional and unconventional lawful agitations as a measure of the resistance,” the statement added.



Read the full statement below:



CANCEL THE TEN (10%) BET TAX NOW!



Accra, 16th August, 2023- In the face of the unjust TEN (10%) taxation ON bet Wins, we, the young people of Ghana and the NDC Youth, declare a resolute series of actions to resist this burdensome and insensitive policy.



Our unity is unwavering, and our determination to protect the funds young people secure through betting is unyielding.



Through agitations, protests, advocacy, and civic engagements, we will ensure our voices are heard and demand that this CORRUPT Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government rescind its decision.



Young people shall not be burdened to compensate for the following;

1. The monies stolen and stashed by appointees of this NPP government and saved in their homes and bank accounts.



2. The massive corruption happening at the bank of Ghana under the watch of Dr. Ernest Addison.



3. The failed vision of President Akufo-Addo's government.



4. The Lies of Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, seen now to be a public ridicule amongst young people.



5. The arrogance of appointees of the government who have taken the pleasure of stealing public funds, talking down on citizens, and robbing young people of the meagre sums they secure through betting in an economy that has impoverished them.



We INTEND to do the following;



1. Picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country.

2. Start and scale up a nationwide conventional and unconventional lawful agitations as a measure of the resistance.



3. Instigate young people to confront officials of this government and demand "AN END to the CORRUPTION and Insensitivity of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-failed brigade."



4. Occupy Parliament and other government agencies.



We are asking you as young people to mobilize and join in this struggle.



Further Instructions shall be communicated to all our NDC constituency youth wing departments across the country, and the public is encouraged to contact our officers across the country to synergize the delivery of our executed resistance and protest against this failed Government!



Signed.



George Opare Addo,

National Youth Organizer,



National Democratic Congress.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, watch the latest #SayItLoud video on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:











AE/NOQ