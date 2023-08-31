NDC appoints Jasmine Obrempong Dwumoh as First Deputy Central Regional Director of Protocol and Logistics

Jasmine Obrempong Dwumoh

Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed Jasmine Obrempong Dwumoh as the First Deputy Central Regional Director of Protocol and Logistics.

This announcement was made on August 29, 2023, and is a well-deserved recognition of her hard work and commitment to the NDC.



In her new role as the First Deputy Central Regional Director of Protocol and Logistics, Jasmine Obrempong Dwumoh is expected to be working directly with the



President and national executives.



She will be responsible for managing logistics within the region and will be representing the chairman in any programs that the Regional Chairman is unable to attend.



This appointment underscores the NDC's trust and confidence in Jasmine Obrempong



Dwumoh's ability to deliver on her responsibilities.

Her commitment to serving the NDC to win the 2024 election is evident from her previous contest in the just-ended parliamentary primaries in the Gomoa East Constituency.



The central regional NDC has extended its congratulations to Jasmine Obrempong



Dwumoh on her appointment and wishes her all the best in her new role.



They are confident that she will continue to work tirelessly to champion the 2024 campaign.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards