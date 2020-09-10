Politics

NDC beats all parties when it comes to socio-economic interventions - Nana Oye Addo

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, former Minister of Gender, Child and Social Protection

The Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 Manifesto Committee, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has described the party as the best creating socio-economic interventions for the grassroots.

Her reaction follows comments that have come in the wake of the NDC’s 2020 Manifesto which has been dubbed “The People’s Manifesto”.



Speaking on Joy News’ PMExpress, Oye Bampoe said the NDC has effectively contributed to the betterment of the grassroots with effective socio-economic interventions.



“In fact, we actually implemented more programmes between 2013 and 2016. That was when social protection was elevated to cabinet status…and that was when social protection was made a department.



The former minister for Gender & Social Protection further touted the achievements of the NDC during its rulership



“That was when we rolled out a national programme for social protection, created a policy framework for social protection, and created the Ghana National Household Registry to target and collect the social-economic profile of the poorest level of Ghanaians. So a lot of work went into social protection more than any other period,” she said.

It has been alleged that the NDC had in previous administrations shifted from its social democratic principles, contributing to its loss in the 2016 general elections.



The National Democratic Party (NDC) on Monday, September 7, launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the December 7 polls.



Dubbed, the ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’, the latest document is expected to address all “the felt needs of the people”.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured that more jobs will be created when the NDC government is given the nod.



He said this will be done through the $10 billion ‘Big Push’ project.

