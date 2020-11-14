NDC begins Rawlings's funeral immediately; holds vigil Sunday

File Photo: John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC confers with Jerry John Rawlings at an event

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has lined up a number of funeral activities to celebrate founder Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings, who founded NDC in 1992, died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Thursday, November 12 after a short illness.



An “urgent” meeting of the party’s Political Committee was chaired by the current leader, John Dramani Mahama, on Friday on the way forward.



“At a meeting of the Political Committee of the party on Friday morning, we reaffirmed the party’s commitment to celebrating the life of our dear Founder,” a press release signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.



First of all, a book of condolence has been opened at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka, a suburb of Accra, while the party’s offices across the nation will be draped in red and black with flags flying at half-mast.



“A vigil will be held in Accra at the Obra Spot on Sunday, from 5:00 pm till midnight.”

All regional, constituency and branch executives have been directed to organise “appropriate” funeral related activities at their various levels.



“In pursuit of President Rawlings’s strong convictions of probity, accountability and transparency, the NDC will continue our fight to rid the country of corruption, nepotism and cronyism.



“We will not take our eyes off the ball until our goal is achieved,” the released stressed.



It said the late president lived a simple life and he abhorred ostentation of any sort.



The party has therefore decided to organise the funeral-related activities “in line with his long-cherished ideals and the principles he stood for”.