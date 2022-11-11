NDC begins elections of regional executives

The NDC is holding regional executives elections

The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to begin its regional election conferences nationwide beginning today, Friday, November 11, 2022.

The party has asked delegates to play by the rules outlined.



Delegates in the Greater Accra Region will vote for the positions of youth organizer and women organizer at the Du Bois Memorial Center today.



At least 712 candidates will be contesting the various positions that are up for grabs.



This includes Chairman and Vice-Chairman, Secretary and Deputy Secretary, Organiser and Deputy Organiser, Treasurer and Deputy treasurer.



Others are Communications Officer and Deputy, Women’s Organiser and Deputy, the Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Youth Organiser and Deputy.

Elections have been suspended in the Bono East and Ahafo, while, in the Eastern Region, only the women and youth organiser elections will come off as scheduled.



Upper West Region



The election in the region will have a delegate list of 407 to make the decision.



Some key executives such as Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, Organizer, Zongo Caucus, and communications officer positions are asking to be retained in their positions come Saturday while other incumbent executives have sought to seek other positions.



All Constituency executives are expected to participate in the elections but for Nandom where five Coptic members are not expected to vote.

Greater Accra



In the Greater Accra Region, the incumbent chairman, Kobina Ade Coker, who is seeking re-election, is being challenged by four other candidates.



They are a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore; Thomas Ashong; Kojo Obeng Berkoh and Michael Tetteh Kwetey.



A statement signed by the NDC’s Deputy Director of Elections, Daniel Amartey, said all is set, in terms of security arrangements, logistics and venues, for the regional contests.



The exercise will end on Sunday, November 13, 2022.