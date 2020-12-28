NDC behind recent market fires - Wontumi alleges

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is pinning the market fires recorded in the last couple of weeks on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader, John Dramani Mahama.

According to Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, a strong proof that the NDC and its leader are behind the fire disasters is in the way they quickly move to seek bail for persons picked up by law enforcement agencies over the fires.



“How can former President Mahama say that he is not behind the burning and when we arrest somebody he will avail himself, will go to the police station to plead for bail for them?” he quizzed.



“He has been the President before. We rule Ghana by rule of law. If we don’t have a law we don’t have Ghana,” he said to drum home his point that Mr Mahama must allow the security agencies to work.



Chairman Wontumi made these comments in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on Sunday, December 27th at the NPP Thanksgiving Service held at the State House.



In the last couple of weeks, fire incidents have become quite widespread.

At least three major markets in Accra have been ravaged by unexplained fires in the past two weeks.



The latest market fire occurred last week at the Kantamanto market in Accra, destroying goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



Also, on the morning of Tuesday, December 15, 2020, fire ravaged shops in the central business district of Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



There have also been isolated cases of fire outbreaks at slums and high populated areas in the capital over the past two weeks.



