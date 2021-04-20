NDC belongs to the Cadres - Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, CEO, Atta Mills Institute

Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho has saluted the Cadres of the party for organizing a meeting to address the challenges in the party.

According to him, the likes of senior comrade Dan Abodakpi, Hudu Yahaya, Benjamin Kumbuor and Goosie Tanoh as well as other cadres deserve applause for embarking on that exercise in the interest of the NDC.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute said that as a Cadre who worked closely with the late President Prof. Atta Mills, the NDC belongs to the Cadres.



"I want to congratulate the Cadres for their activities they embarked on over the weekend at Tema. They have done well for the NDC; it is not easy to accomplish that task. Look, our senior comrades; Dan Abodakpi, Hudu Yahaya, Benjamin Kumbuor, Goosie Tanoh, if people don't know, the NDC belongs to the Cadres," he indicated.



"I received a lot of calls about the Cadres activity in Tema while I was attending a 6th-anniversary lecture organized by the University of Health and Allied Sciences in memory of President Atta Mills. I belong to that group and we worked closely with the late President Atta Mills and former President Rawlings (late)," he stressed.



He bemoaned that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) made a mistake by not making the Cadres an organ of the party when it was formed in 1992; thus, that decision has affected the NDC up to today.

"The only mistake that I believe was made in 1992 was that at the formation of the NDC that decision they took that the Cadres will not become an organ of the NDC has affected the NDC up to today," he bemoaned.



He, however, recommended for the amendment of the NDC Constitution to give Cadres an organic status within the ambit of the party's constitution as they are the real owners of the NDC.



"It is the prayer of some of us that the Cadres will be given that organic status within the ambit of the NDC Constitution, they own the party and so if you see senior comrade Dan Abodakpi, Hudu Yahaya, Benjamin Kumbuor, Goosie Tanoh and others in a meeting, they are the real owners of the NDC," he said.



He disclosed that the meeting organized by the Cadres was meant to address the issue of the NDC having two successive electoral defeats.



"And so the Cadres have decided to intervene going into 2024 and not sit back to allow the party go astray; after all, the party belongs to them," he insisted.