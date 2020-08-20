Politics

NDC better than NPP in all sectors – Kwakye Ofosu replies Bawumia

Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu says there is no sector that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done better in than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He made this assertion following a presentation by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, August 18 on government’s infrastructural achievements.



Dr Bawumia, at a virtual townhall meeting at the Academy of Arts and Sciences, indicated that in the history of the Fourth Republic, no government has achieved as much in its first term of office in terms of infrastructure projects than Akufo-Addo-led government.



“Our opponents are welcome to show us what they accomplished by way of infrastructure initiated in their first term in office,” the Vice President told a gathering of invited personalities including ministers of state.



“This is because virtually all the key projects they like to point to were completed in their second term of office.



“We are, however, happy to compare our three-and-a-half-year record with their 8-year record.”



But speaking on TV3’s News @10 on Tuesday, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the Vice President only spued “untruth”.

“To begin with, Dr Bawumia made the staggering claim that his government has done more work than the NDC in eight years. I can tell you outright that that is an absolute untruth.



“There is not a single sector that the NPP can boast of an achievement better than the NDC.”



He cited, for instance, the transport sector achievements mentioned by Dr Bawumia as “mediocre”.



He mentioned the second phase of the Kumasi Airport project as “a Mahama project and not an Akufo-Addo project”.



“In addition to that [former] president Mahama had to his credit the ultra-modern Terminal 3 project which [takes] 5 million passengers a year.”



He said when all including the Wa Airport and Ho Airport projects are put together Dr Bawumia’s claims “in the aviation sector look like a joke”.

