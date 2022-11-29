NDC bigwigs, MPs, others celebrate Mahama on his 64th birthday

The 4th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, turned 64-year-old today, November 29, 2022.
Many Ghanaians including Members of the Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other bigwigs of the party turned to social media to celebrate the former president, who was born on this day in 1958.
Many of these people shared lovely pictures of themselves with the vice president captioned with gifting and prayers for the former president
The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described Mahama as a “visionary nation-builder”.
“I've no doubt you are the presumptive flagbearer of the NDC and next President of Ghana,” the MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak said.
“To a Boss like no other and a man with deep love for our Nation, happy birthday to you Sir,” MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George also wrote in a tweet.
View the tweets Ghanaians and other nationals shared to celebrate Mahama below:
To a Boss like no other and a man with deep love for our Nation, happy birthday to you Sir. May GOD make your desires come to pass even as you celebrate 64 years of His goodness. Three hearty cheers to you, H.E. @JDMahama! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/12T9L6G5U5— Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) November 29, 2022
Happy 64th BD my boss and vmate H.E JM. Godbless and guide you as you prepare to rescue our Republic. I've no doubt you are the presumptive flagbearer of the NDC and next President of Ghana. It's no accident that you are on the frontpage of a national paper on this day! #JM2024 pic.twitter.com/QifjgN8uxo— Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) November 29, 2022
Happy birthday to our visionary nation-builder, H.E. John Dramani Mahama. pic.twitter.com/SppDd3Dw7G— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) November 29, 2022
Happy Birthday to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,wishing you many more to come. 64 looks good on you Sir. pic.twitter.com/T4aRKj4o9p— Fatima Abdulrahim (@fatimaat30) November 29, 2022
John Dramani Mahama, the former president, has turned 64. Wishing you a happy new year and more life.#OnuaMaakye pic.twitter.com/K187MOfs9n— #OnuaTV (@OnuaTV) November 29, 2022
A happy birthday to Former President John Dramani Mahama @JDMahama .May God richly Bless you. pic.twitter.com/nwlBTSnnuF— #TomorrowsVoices (@_ohemmanuel) November 29, 2022
Happy Glorious Birthday to our Incoming President H.E John Dramani Mahama @JDMahama ????????????????— NDC ZONGO (@NDCZONGO) November 29, 2022
The Man to redeem Ghana to its Glory days.
The Man to emancipate us all from the shackles of this inept and corrupt NPP government.
All we pray for you is a healthy life Mr.President???????? pic.twitter.com/uByjGqYtDb
Happy birthday H.E. John Dramani Mahama— Hon. Teddy Nana Yaw Addi (@TeddyNanaYaw) November 29, 2022
May the good Lord bless your new age with unflinching Grace. ????????????????????????@JDMahama pic.twitter.com/kK9cTNe0fV
Bono East Regional Youth wing led by
Commander
SAMARI ABDULAI
OBENG AGYENIM
and
KOFI BABA— Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) November 29, 2022
Wishes H.E John Dramani Mahama a happy 64th birthday pic.twitter.com/iu1LHyGyFp
Happy birthday to His Excellency the Former President John Dramani Mahama????????, in 2025 your birthday will be celebrated in the Jubilee House#Bot #agendaofhope pic.twitter.com/9KnLkoEjFo— Bernard Oduro Takyi-B.O.T (@BOTghofficial) November 29, 2022
"I do not claim perfection, I am human but I will not engage in empty promises, sloganeering, convenient lies, and grand deception to win power. I will always speak the truth"— TEIN-STU (@Teinstu) November 29, 2022
Happy Birthday H.E John Dramani Mahama ✊????✅???????? pic.twitter.com/7PBh6j9b8p
Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his neutrality in the NDC’s upcoming national executive elections.— Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) November 29, 2022
According to the party’s 2020 flagbearer, his current role as the ‘father of the party’, precludes him from rallying behind a specific candidate. pic.twitter.com/4RJFA51YM5
Mr president. John Dramani Mahama. God bless you sir ???????? pic.twitter.com/hD9IimaR2i— pretty Jane???? ???????? (@JanepherKE) November 29, 2022
Hon Lawyer Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare Techiman North MP presenting birthday cake to H.E John Dramani Mahama.— Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) November 29, 2022
Happy birthday daddy @JDMahama pic.twitter.com/5yMDeCe5Qz
Happy birthday to HE John Dramani Mahama you’re the next to lead the country you love much and put it back on track.????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/xCu1lloYWp— Dennis Akowuah (@DennisAkowuah5) November 29, 2022
Happy birthday to the President of the Republic of Ghana H.E John Dramani Mahama .— Hon Haruna Iddrisu (@HonHarunaIddri2) November 29, 2022
May the good Allah give you long life and strength visionary leader. pic.twitter.com/PaeqfmH7G6
