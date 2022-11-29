3
Menu
News

NDC bigwigs, MPs, others celebrate Mahama on his 64th birthday

My Story Personal Pillars John Dramani Mahama Ex-President John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 4th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, turned 64-year-old today, November 29, 2022.

Many Ghanaians including Members of the Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other bigwigs of the party turned to social media to celebrate the former president, who was born on this day in 1958.

Many of these people shared lovely pictures of themselves with the vice president captioned with gifting and prayers for the former president

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described Mahama as a “visionary nation-builder”.

“I've no doubt you are the presumptive flagbearer of the NDC and next President of Ghana,” the MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak said.

“To a Boss like no other and a man with deep love for our Nation, happy birthday to you Sir,” MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George also wrote in a tweet.

View the tweets Ghanaians and other nationals shared to celebrate Mahama below:





























IB/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ashanti Region NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Related Articles: