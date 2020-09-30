NDC blew SADA’s $100m with no project to show for in 8 years – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that during his tours of Northern Ghana, it was impossible to point to any projects executed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) through the erstwhile Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) in all the eight years of its existence

Speaking Wednesday 30th September 2020 on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Bawumia slammed the NDC for failing the people of the north even with the creation of SADA.



“SADA programme under John Dramani Mahama was a monumental failure and an inexplicable waste of Taxpayers’ resources. And you’re dealing with our people, the poor people and you take money meant for their development for Guinea fowl flying scheme”.



He added” NDC was here for eight years and when they said they were going to develop the North they decided to come up with SADA... They sunk about One Hundred million dollars into SADA. Can they point to us one legacy of SADA in the whole five Northern regions? We cannot see the legacy of SADA. They said they’ve invested in Guinea Fowls, we said where are the Guinea fowls, they said they’ve flown to Burkina Faso that is the legacy of SADA. They said they have invested in Tree planting, we said where are the trees, they said they’ve all been burnt by fire.”

The Vice President touted the achievements of the NPP in the north, citing the construction of 435 small earth dams in various villages in the north and the renovation of big dams such as the Tono Irrigation Dam.



He noted that the NPP is pursuing the single largest investment in the north through the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam that cost some $993 million.



He asserted that voting for the NDC will amount to voting for retrogression.