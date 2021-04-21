NDC boycotts IPAC meeting on review of 2020 polls

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The National Democratic Congress on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, declined an invitation by the Electoral Commission to an IPAC meeting to review the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential polls.

The party in a statement said, “It is the considered view of the NDC, that the current leadership of the Electoral Commission who supervised the manipulation of the 2020 general elections and the stolen verdict that resulted from same, lack the integrity, credibility and impartiality to lead any such discussions or review of the very elections they rigged”.



The statement signed by its General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia further noted the party will review its working relationship with the electoral commission and “take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future Elections in the country”.



Below are details of the statement by the NDC



NDC BOYCOTTS IPAC MEETING ON THE REVIEW OF THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTIONS.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), declined an invitation by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to attend an IPAC meeting to review the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential Elections which was scheduled for today, Wednesday 21st April, 2020.



The party took this decision because of the lack of candor, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission in favor of the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of the 2020 general elections.

It is the considered view of the NDC, that the current leadership of the Electoral Commission who supervised the manipulation of the 2020 general elections and the stolen verdict that resulted from same, lack the integrity, credibility and impartiality to lead any such discussions or review of the very elections they rigged.



The NDC has thoroughly examined the dubious role the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission played in the rigging of the 2020 general Elections. Moving forward, the party shall review its working relationship with the electoral management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future Elections in the country.



Signed.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah



General Secretary