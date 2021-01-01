NDC builds markets, we don’t burn markets – Ofosu Ampofo

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has said the main opposition party will not burn markets or any other installation as part of their protests against the results of the 2020 general elections.

He revealed at the 39th celebration of the 31st December anniversary on Thursday, December 31, 2020, that the NDC has the record of building markets across the country whenever the party forms the government, therefore, he does not see the need to destroy those commercial areas.



His comments come after the NDC has been accused of being behind the recent fire outbreaks in some markets and other facilities across the country.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a statement signed by the General Secretary John Boadu on Monday, December 21 said that the sheer rampancy and coincidence with which the markets were burning, coupled with the constant alleged threats by some elements of the opposition to burn markets in order to drum home their concerns over the outcome of the 2020 general elections, leaves no lingering doubt that the NDC are behind fire outbreaks.



“The NPP has noted with grave concerns and revulsion, the increasing spate of market fires being experienced across the country in recent times,” the statement said.



It added “The sheer rampancy and coincidence with which the markets are burning, coupled with the constant threats by some elements of the opposition to burn markets in order to drum home their concerns over the outcome of the 2020 general elections, leaves no lingering doubt that they are behind these arson attacks.





“For instance, the NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, is on record to have incited his party footsoldiers to undertake series of “overt and covert operations” including setting markets ablaze and embarking on armed robbery attacks in order to create fear and sense of insecurity in the country. Ofosu Ampofo is, of course, being prosecuted in court for this treasonable comment, and the court has established as a matter of fact that it was his voice in that leaked tape,” Mr Boadu’s Statement said.



But addressing the supporters of the NDC at the anniversary, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said “Our performance in the just-ended elections shows what a united and determined people can achieve when they resolve to achieve that.



“We believe in principle position that our leader and our incoming president John Dramani Mahama has taken.



“We will not carry guns, we will not carry sticks, we will not burn cars, we will not burn markets, after all, we build markets, we don’t burn markets.”