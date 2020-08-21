Politics

NDC can't review Free SHS; they don't understand its 'spirit' - Sammi Awuku

The ruling NPP is insisting that former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can't review its flagship policy; the free SHS policy.

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has told Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' that since the policy was not implemented by the NDC, it will be difficult for them to review it.



"If we want to review the free SHS policy or some aspects of it, it would have to take those who implemented it because they understand the concept; the spirit behind the policy. Anybody else can’t review or implement it . . . " he indicated.

Listen to Sammi Awuku in the video below:





