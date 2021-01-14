NDC caucus has no difficulties occupying Minority side of Parliament – Haruna

Leader of the NDC caucus in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu

Leader of the NDC caucus in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu says his side has no difficulties sitting on the Minority side of the chamber.

According to him, the caucus is confident that when the courts decide on the various challenges against some parliamentary seats, they will form the majority without controversies.



“The Ghanaian people want Parliament to work for them and in their favour. In the interest of the Ghanaian people, our side has no difficulties sitting on the left,” Mr Iddrisu told the media Thursday.



It comes hours after the only independent candidate in the House – the Fomena lawmaker- officially wrote to the House that he will be sitting and voting with the NPP caucus.



Meanwhile, the NPP Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has revealed that the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin agrees that the NPP caucus constitute the majority in Parliament.

Speaking on GHToday on GHONE TV on Thursday, the majority leader in the 7th Parliament explained that the decision by the Fomena MP to do business with the NPP caucus clearly indicates they will have the majority numbers in Parliament.



He also rejected claims that the meeting with the Speaker on Tuesday and Wednesday ended inconclusively saying even though some decisions must still be ironed out.



The NDC and the NPP have engaged in endless debates over who has the majority and is entitled to sit on the right side of the Speaker.



Both the NPP and the NDC have 137 seats each in the house with no clear majority.