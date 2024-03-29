NDC caused its own defeat in 2020 election – Akamba

Former NDC National Organiser, Joshua Hamidu Akamba

Former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba says the party shot itself in the foot, resulting in its defeat during the 2020 general election.

He believes certain decisions taken by the party including the selection of incompetent people as polling agents in some areas contributed to the party’s loss in that election.



"When we went to do our auditing in Kumasi you’ll not believe what we found out. It was established that almost about 80% of our branches were non-existent. So on that particular day of election who were our agents in the 2020 elections? I went to a particular constituency at Kwadaso Agric area during the auditing period. A man walked up to me and said I was the polling agent here. I asked him if he was the one who filled the pink sheet on election day and he said yes. I asked him how many votes the NDC had, then he responded that, it was the NPP agent that helped him to fill the form. That particular agent couldn’t speak English. As I watched him, I was shaking because I was shocked,” Joshua Akamba said in an interview on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM Thursday.

"Before the 2020 election, I met with party leadership and the campaign team with Prof. Joshua Alabi, the Campaign Coordinator among others in attendance and informed them that if we don’t select the right people as party agents, we may lose the election. And exactly what I said happened. And so that is something which should wake all of us up. So for me, we shot our selves in the foot but there’s an opportunity for the party to turn things around come December 7, 2024 general election,” Joshua Akamba told show host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah.