NDC celebrates victory with 46% of Assembly Members seats in Eastern Region

NDC flag

The Eastern Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is basking in the success of its affiliated candidates who secured victory in the recently concluded District Levels Election.

A total of 393 Assembly members, representing an impressive 46%, reportedly align with the NDC.



Dr. Mark-Oliver Kevor, the Eastern Regional Chairman of NDC, conveyed the party’s congratulations in a statement issued on December 23, 2023.



The announcement highlighted the substantial increase from 36% in 2019 to the current 46%, attributing this achievement to the dedicated efforts of party executives and the steadfast support of voters who resisted external influences.



The statement expressed gratitude to party faithful and the finance committee of the party in the region for their substantial support, emphasizing their pivotal role in achieving this relative victory.

Despite acknowledging financial efforts by NPP affiliates, the NDC underscored that the electorate’s commitment signals dissatisfaction with current economic challenges and governance, resulting in a decline in confidence in the ruling NPP since 2019.



The NDC reiterated former President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to providing allowances for all Assembly Members to facilitate their work.



However, the statement also highlighted challenges faced during the elections, including shortages of ballot papers and instances of overvoting.



“While celebrating this success, we cannot overlook the avoidable challenges faced during the elections. This included shortages of ballot papers and overvoting. We remain steadfast in working towards victory in the upcoming General Elections. We will continue to address the concerns of the people and urge the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission to uphold the principles of democracy,” concluded the statement.