NDC chairman for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency dead

Dr. Godfred Osei Bonsu who was a former Municipal Chief Executive for the area died on Monday

The Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has passed away.

Dr. Godfred Osei Bonsu who was a former Municipal Chief Executive for the area died Monday afternoon.



A statement issued by the party said “Constituency and branch Executives, as well as, the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, with bitterness of sorrow in our hearts, announce to the general public the sad and sudden departure of our Constituency Chairman; Dr. Godfried Osei Bonsu Twum, which occurred in the afternoon of 1st December, 2020 at Accra”

According to the party, "as at 30th November, 2020, he had been strong on his feet and was deeply involved in the campaign for his party in the run-up to the general elections on December 7.



“His passing is shocking and has delved a deep blow to the campaign machinery of the party in the Constituency. Indeed, he has left us all dumbfounded and speechless”